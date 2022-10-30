Not Available

The Whistle-Blower

  • Drama
  • Thriller
  • Crime

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

A bank employee, Laura Tracey, places herself and her family in mortal danger after reporting irregularities in the firm's overseas accounts to the National Criminal Intelligence Service. She learns that the money belongs to South American drug cartels, and her family are immediately taken into the Witness Protection Program and relocated.

Cast

Amanda Burton
Bill PatersonD.I. Neil Sleightholme
Penelope WiltonHeather Graham
Pip TorrensPhilip Amis
Neil PearsonDominic Tracey
Indira VarmaDiane Crossman

