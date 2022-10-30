The Whistle-Blower

A bank employee, Laura Tracey, places herself and her family in mortal danger after reporting irregularities in the firm's overseas accounts to the National Criminal Intelligence Service. She learns that the money belongs to South American drug cartels, and her family are immediately taken into the Witness Protection Program and relocated.
|Amanda Burton
|Bill Paterson
|D.I. Neil Sleightholme
|Penelope Wilton
|Heather Graham
|Pip Torrens
|Philip Amis
|Neil Pearson
|Dominic Tracey
|Indira Varma
|Diane Crossman
View Full Cast >