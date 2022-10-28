1977

The White Buffalo

  • Horror
  • Western

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

April 30th, 1977

Studio

United Artists

In this strange western version of JAWS, Wild Bill Hickok hunts a white buffalo he has seen in a dream. Hickok moves through a variety of uniquely authentic western locations - dim, filthy, makeshift taverns; freezing, slaughterhouse-like frontier towns and beautifully desolate high country - before improbably teaming up with a young Crazy Horse to pursue the creature.

Cast

Charles BronsonWild Bill Hickok (James Otis)
Jack WardenCharlie Zane
Will SampsonCrazy Horse / Worm
Kim NovakMrs. Poker Jenny Schermerhorn
Clint WalkerWhistling Jack Kileen
Stuart WhitmanWinifred Coxy

