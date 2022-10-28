The White Buffalo

In this strange western version of JAWS, Wild Bill Hickok hunts a white buffalo he has seen in a dream. Hickok moves through a variety of uniquely authentic western locations - dim, filthy, makeshift taverns; freezing, slaughterhouse-like frontier towns and beautifully desolate high country - before improbably teaming up with a young Crazy Horse to pursue the creature.
|Charles Bronson
|Wild Bill Hickok (James Otis)
|Jack Warden
|Charlie Zane
|Will Sampson
|Crazy Horse / Worm
|Kim Novak
|Mrs. Poker Jenny Schermerhorn
|Clint Walker
|Whistling Jack Kileen
|Stuart Whitman
|Winifred Coxy
