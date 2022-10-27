The White Bus

An unnamed young woman (Patricia Healey) who is bored working in a London office takes a train to Manchester and ends up inexplicably deciding to board a white tourist bus that is packed with an eclectic assortment of international eccentrics. The bus stops at various locations including factories and the group is escorted about by the Lord Mayor (Arthur Lowe) who is decked out in full regalia.
|Arthur Lowe
|The Mayor
|John Sharp
|Macebearer
|Julie Perry
|Conductress
|Stephen Moore
|Young Man
|Victor Henry
|Transistorite
|Anthony Hopkins
|Brechtian
View Full Cast >