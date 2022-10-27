1979

The White Bus

  • Drama

Release Date

December 20th, 1979

Studio

Holly Films

An unnamed young woman (Patricia Healey) who is bored working in a London office takes a train to Manchester and ends up inexplicably deciding to board a white tourist bus that is packed with an eclectic assortment of international eccentrics. The bus stops at various locations including factories and the group is escorted about by the Lord Mayor (Arthur Lowe) who is decked out in full regalia.

Cast

Arthur LoweThe Mayor
John SharpMacebearer
Julie PerryConductress
Stephen MooreYoung Man
Victor HenryTransistorite
Anthony HopkinsBrechtian

