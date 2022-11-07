The White House: Behind Closed Doors

Nearly 50 years after Jackie Kennedy welcomed television viewers into the White House for a personal tour, former President George W. Bush and Laura Bush do the same, inviting "Antiques Roadshow" experts Leslie and Leigh Keno to join them. In this program filmed near the end of Bush's second term, the former first couple reflects on life inside the presidential residence and shares a wealth of interesting tidbits about the building's history.
|George W. Bush
|Himself
|Laura Bush
|Herself
