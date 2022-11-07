The White King

Djata is a care-free 12-year-old growing up in the dystopian Homeland. When he finds out that his father Peter has been imprisoned by the authorities and he and his mother Hannah are labeled traitors, Djata vows he will not rest until he sees his father again. Based on György Dragomán's multiple award winning novel published in 30 languages.
|Agyness Deyn
|Hannah
|Jonathan Pryce
|Colonel Fitz
|Fiona Shaw
|Kathrin Fitz
|Ross Partridge
|Peter
|Greta Scacchi
|General Meade
|Olivia Williams
|Sophia (voice)
