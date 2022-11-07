Not Available

The White King

  • Drama
  • Science Fiction

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Proton Cinema

Djata is a care-free 12-year-old growing up in the dystopian Homeland. When he finds out that his father Peter has been imprisoned by the authorities and he and his mother Hannah are labeled traitors, Djata vows he will not rest until he sees his father again. Based on György Dragomán's multiple award winning novel published in 30 languages.

Cast

Agyness DeynHannah
Jonathan PryceColonel Fitz
Fiona ShawKathrin Fitz
Ross PartridgePeter
Greta ScacchiGeneral Meade
Olivia WilliamsSophia (voice)

