1956

The White Orchid

  • Adventure
  • Romance

Release Date

December 31st, 1956

Studio

Producciones Eduardo Quevedo S.A.

In the Southern Mexican jungle, an adventurous archaeologist is accompanied by an equally daring female photographer in a search for a lost Toltec city. They engage a guide to lead them on their expedition, and soon find themselves in the jungle's depths, far from civilization. Soon both the guide and the archaeologist are vying for the affection of the photographer. They must all deal with enormous danger and sacrifice before their quest is complete.

Cast

William LundiganRobert Burton
Peggie CastleKathryn Williams
Armando SilvestreJuan Cervantes
Rosenda MonterosLupita
Jorge TreviñoArturo
Alejandro de MontenegroMiguel

