The White Storm

An operation against the notorious druglord in Thailand changed the destiny of a HK narcotic team- the workaholic captain lost his men and bright career; the loyal officer was abandoned and went missing; the undercover cop who was salvaged chose to walk away from the past. Several years later, a drug dealing-related crime brought them together for a final face-off.
|Sean Lau
|Ma Ho-Tin
|Louis Koo
|Chow
|Yuan Quan
|Chloe Yuan
|Ben Lam
|Hak Tsai
|Ken Lo
|Bobby
|Lo Hoi-Pang
|Eight-Face Buddha
