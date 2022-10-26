Not Available

The White Storm

  • Action
  • Drama
  • Crime

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Bona International Film Group

An operation against the notorious druglord in Thailand changed the destiny of a HK narcotic team- the workaholic captain lost his men and bright career; the loyal officer was abandoned and went missing; the undercover cop who was salvaged chose to walk away from the past. Several years later, a drug dealing-related crime brought them together for a final face-off.

Cast

Sean LauMa Ho-Tin
Louis KooChow
Yuan QuanChloe Yuan
Ben LamHak Tsai
Ken LoBobby
Lo Hoi-PangEight-Face Buddha

View Full Cast >

Images