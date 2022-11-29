Not Available

A private eye with a big ego finds himself caught up in an affair with a client whose husband has a double-life. Jack Stone could never think he would be part of a love triangle with the wife of a cheating husband and a promiscue. But nothing is what it seems in a love triangle where a large corporate scandal could come out and a eagle-eyed detective could be in the midst of an illegal diamond trade. The allure of prestige and prominence are at the center of a game of high stakes and romance where The Widow Man is the ultimate redeemer.