Not Available

Here’s a serving of music that’s deliciously delightful! The Wiggles have cooked up a feast of fun with some very special guests! Here’s just a taste; Aussie legends Mental as Anything join with The Wiggles and sing Let’s Cook. Singing superstar Keith Urban sings and swings with England Swings! Then for dessert, Anthony, Murray, Jeff and Sam will join Captain Feathersword, Dorothy the Dinosaur, Wags the Dog and Henry the Octopus for a banquet of beats to get your toes tapping. You’ll be hungry for more when you sample a morsel of The Wiggles’ Let’s Eat!