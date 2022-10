Not Available

Who’s in The Wiggles’ house? All your favourite friends, Emma, Lachy, Simon and Anthony, and twenty-six new songs! Join the fun of ‘The Laughing Doctor’, taste the delights of ‘Pappadum’, ’Do the Hawk’ with America’s Lee Hawkins, ‘Have a Good Day (Kia Pai to Rā)’ with New Zealand’s Robert Rakete, and so much more. So open the door to a house full of fun as we raise the roof with Wiggle House!