Not Available

José Alfredo Jiménez is a cab driver. His friend Reinaldo Cruz (a fascinating, most endearing, one-of-a-kind character) is a shoeshiner. Both live on the outskirts of Mexico City and share a dream: participating in the “jaripeos”, this is, in those rodeos where bulls are ridden. The experience they have in these matters is non-existent and, nevertheless, they challenge some scary pros.