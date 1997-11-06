The Wings of the Dove

Kate is secretly betrothed to a struggling journalist, Merton Densher. But she knows her Aunt Maude will never approve of the match, since Kate's deceased mother has lost all her money in a marriage to a degenerate opium addict. When Kate meets a terminally ill American heiress named Millie traveling through Europe, she comes up with a conniving plan to have both love and wealth.
|Linus Roache
|Merton Densher
|Charlotte Rampling
|Aunt Maude
|Alex Jennings
|Lord Mark
|Michael Gambon
|Lionel Croy
|Alison Elliott
|Millie Theale
|Elizabeth McGovern
|Susan Stringham
