1997

The Wings of the Dove

  • Drama
  • Romance

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

November 6th, 1997

Studio

Not Available

Kate is secretly betrothed to a struggling journalist, Merton Densher. But she knows her Aunt Maude will never approve of the match, since Kate's deceased mother has lost all her money in a marriage to a degenerate opium addict. When Kate meets a terminally ill American heiress named Millie traveling through Europe, she comes up with a conniving plan to have both love and wealth.

Cast

Linus RoacheMerton Densher
Charlotte RamplingAunt Maude
Alex JenningsLord Mark
Michael GambonLionel Croy
Alison ElliottMillie Theale
Elizabeth McGovernSusan Stringham

