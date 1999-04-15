The Winslow Boy

Early 20th century England: while toasting his daughter Catherine's engagement, Arthur Winslow learns the royal naval academy expelled his 14-year-old son, Ronnie, for stealing five shillings. Father asks son if it is true; when the lad denies it, Arthur risks fortune, health, domestic peace, and Catherine's prospects to pursue justice.
|Gemma Jones
|Grace Winslow
|Nigel Hawthorne
|Arthur Winslow
|Sarah Flind
|Violet
|Colin Stinton
|Desmond Curry
|Jeremy Northam
|Sir Robert Morton
|Sara Stewart
|Miss Barnes, Beacon Reporter
