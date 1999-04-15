1999

The Winslow Boy

  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

April 15th, 1999

Studio

Winslow Partners Ltd.

Early 20th century England: while toasting his daughter Catherine's engagement, Arthur Winslow learns the royal naval academy expelled his 14-year-old son, Ronnie, for stealing five shillings. Father asks son if it is true; when the lad denies it, Arthur risks fortune, health, domestic peace, and Catherine's prospects to pursue justice.

Cast

Gemma JonesGrace Winslow
Nigel HawthorneArthur Winslow
Sarah FlindViolet
Colin StintonDesmond Curry
Jeremy NorthamSir Robert Morton
Sara StewartMiss Barnes, Beacon Reporter

View Full Cast >

Images