The Winter War

Russia attacked Finland in late November 1939. This film tells the story of a Finnish platoon of reservists from the municipality of Kauhava in the province of Pohjanmaa/Ostrobothnia who leave their homes and go to war. The film focuses on the farmer brothers Martti and Paavo Hakala.
|Vesa Vierikko
|2nd Lieutenant Jussi Kantola
|Timo Torikka
|Private Pentti Saari
|Heikki Paavilainen
|Private Vilho Erkkilä
|Antti Raivio
|Corporal Erkki Somppi
|Esko Kovero
|Medical Corporal Juho Pernaa
|Martti Suosalo
|Private Arvi Huhtala
