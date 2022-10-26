1989

The Winter War

  • Drama
  • War

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

December 29th, 1989

Studio

National-Filmi

Russia attacked Finland in late November 1939. This film tells the story of a Finnish platoon of reservists from the municipality of Kauhava in the province of Pohjanmaa/Ostrobothnia who leave their homes and go to war. The film focuses on the farmer brothers Martti and Paavo Hakala.

Cast

Vesa Vierikko2nd Lieutenant Jussi Kantola
Timo TorikkaPrivate Pentti Saari
Heikki PaavilainenPrivate Vilho Erkkilä
Antti RaivioCorporal Erkki Somppi
Esko KoveroMedical Corporal Juho Pernaa
Martti SuosaloPrivate Arvi Huhtala

