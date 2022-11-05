The Wishing Stone

Not Available

A commercial passenger jet has gone missing on its flight from Mexico to New York. In reality, the plane did crash, but everyone aboard is physically unhurt. One of the passengers, musician Dave Apollon, is concerned about the money he will be losing if he doesn't get to New York to perform in his scheduled gigs. When one of the other passengers tells him that they can get there using his magical Hawaiian wishing stone, Dave balks at the notion. But when someone else demonstrates the stone's power by wishing they were some place else, they are whisked from place to place. At each stop, Dave and the others perform a musical revue themed to their locale. But as Dave doesn't have the stone, will they ever make it to New York?