1978

The Wiz

  • Adventure
  • Family
  • Fantasy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

October 23rd, 1978

Studio

Universal Pictures

A Thanksgiving dinner brings a host of family together in a Harlem apartment, where a 24-year-old schoolteacher named Dorothy Gale (Diana Ross) lives with her Aunt Em (Theresa Merritt) and Uncle Henry (Stanley Greene). Extremely introverted, she has, as Aunt Em teases her, "never been south of 125th Street", and refuses to move out and on with her life.

Cast

Diana RossDorothy
Michael JacksonScarecrow
Nipsey RussellTinman
Ted RossLion / Fleetwood Coup de Ville
Theresa MerrittAunt Emma
Lena HorneGlinda the Good

View Full Cast >

Images