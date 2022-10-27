A Thanksgiving dinner brings a host of family together in a Harlem apartment, where a 24-year-old schoolteacher named Dorothy Gale (Diana Ross) lives with her Aunt Em (Theresa Merritt) and Uncle Henry (Stanley Greene). Extremely introverted, she has, as Aunt Em teases her, "never been south of 125th Street", and refuses to move out and on with her life.
|Diana Ross
|Dorothy
|Michael Jackson
|Scarecrow
|Nipsey Russell
|Tinman
|Ted Ross
|Lion / Fleetwood Coup de Ville
|Theresa Merritt
|Aunt Emma
|Lena Horne
|Glinda the Good
View Full Cast >