The Woman in the Fifth

An American writer moves to Paris to be closer to his daughter and finds himself falling immediately on hard times. Befriended by a French Arab who offers him a job, Tom finds himself employed as a security agent as he struggles to write his second novel and see his daughter. Meanwhile, his personal life takes a turn as he becomes involved with a beguiling woman.
|Kristin Scott Thomas
|Margit
|Joanna Kulig
|Ania
|Samir Guesmi
|Sezer
|Geoffrey Carey
|Laurent
|Mohamed Aroussi
|Moussa
|Judith Burnett
|Lorraine Lherbert
