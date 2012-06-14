2012

The Woman in the Fifth

  • Thriller

Release Date

June 14th, 2012

Studio

Haut et Court

An American writer moves to Paris to be closer to his daughter and finds himself falling immediately on hard times. Befriended by a French Arab who offers him a job, Tom finds himself employed as a security agent as he struggles to write his second novel and see his daughter. Meanwhile, his personal life takes a turn as he becomes involved with a beguiling woman.

Cast

Kristin Scott ThomasMargit
Joanna KuligAnia
Samir GuesmiSezer
Geoffrey CareyLaurent
Mohamed AroussiMoussa
Judith BurnettLorraine Lherbert

