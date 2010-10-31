2010

The Women of SNL

  • Comedy

Release Date

October 31st, 2010

Comedy - "The Women of SNL," 05/18/2014: A look back at some of the funniest female characters and sketches in SNL's 39-year history. - Christina Aguilera, Fred Armisen, Dan Aykroyd

Cast

Amy PoehlerHerself / Betty Caruso / Sharon Osbourne / Michael Jackson / Amber / Hillary Clinton / Various
Kristen WiigHerself / Suze Orman / Jamie Lee Curtis / Aunt Linda / Shana / Kathie Lee Gifford / Target Lady / Dooneese / Peyton Turner / Penelope / Various
Maya RudolphHerself / Donatella Versace / Whitney Houston / Jodi Deitz / Oprah Winfrey
Ana GasteyerHerself / Celine Dion / Martha Stewart / Margaret Jo McCullin / Various
Molly ShannonHerself / Monica Lewinsky / Mary Katherine Gallagher / Sally O'Malley / Courtney Love / Terry Rialto / Various
Rachel DratchHerself / Debbie Downer / Abe Scheinwald / Various

