Comedy - "The Women of SNL," 05/18/2014: A look back at some of the funniest female characters and sketches in SNL's 39-year history. - Christina Aguilera, Fred Armisen, Dan Aykroyd
|Amy Poehler
|Herself / Betty Caruso / Sharon Osbourne / Michael Jackson / Amber / Hillary Clinton / Various
|Kristen Wiig
|Herself / Suze Orman / Jamie Lee Curtis / Aunt Linda / Shana / Kathie Lee Gifford / Target Lady / Dooneese / Peyton Turner / Penelope / Various
|Maya Rudolph
|Herself / Donatella Versace / Whitney Houston / Jodi Deitz / Oprah Winfrey
|Ana Gasteyer
|Herself / Celine Dion / Martha Stewart / Margaret Jo McCullin / Various
|Molly Shannon
|Herself / Monica Lewinsky / Mary Katherine Gallagher / Sally O'Malley / Courtney Love / Terry Rialto / Various
|Rachel Dratch
|Herself / Debbie Downer / Abe Scheinwald / Various
