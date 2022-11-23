Not Available

A woman obsessed by dogs crapping on her small piece of lawn. A pelican hungry enough to eat a small Chihuahua. A dog who enjoys dressing up in women’s clothing. And another with a penchant for rubber… Discover the wonderful world of dogs… barkers, bullies, crappers, and roamers. Meet Boris, Pebbles, Piglet, Molly and the delinquent dog, Fugly. Meet the people – the devoted dog-lovers and those less enthusiastic about the canine breed. The Wonderful World of Dogs looks at the myths and obsessions surrounding the domestic dog and their doting owners. A story about dogs who just want to be dogs and people who want their dogs to be just like people.