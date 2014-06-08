2014

The Wonders

  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

June 8th, 2014

Studio

Rai Cinema

Gelsomina’s family works according to some special rules. First of all, Gelsomina, at twelve years of age, is head of the family and her three younger sisters must obey her: sleep when she tells them to and work under her watchful eye. But the world, the outside, mustn’t know anything about their rules, and must be kept away from them. They must learn to disguise themselves.

Cast

Alba RohrwacherAngelica
Sam LouwyckWolfgang
Sabine TimoteoCocò
Agnese GrazianiMarinella
Monica BellucciMilly Catena
André HennickeAdrian

