In the panicky, uncertain hours before his wedding, a groom with prenuptial jitters and his two best friends reminisce about growing up together in the middle-class African-American neighborhood of Inglewood, California. Flashing back to the twenty-something trio's childhood exploits, the memories capture the mood and nostalgia of the '80s era.
|Richard T. Jones
|Slim
|Taye Diggs
|Roland
|Malinda Williams
|Young Alicia
|Sean Nelson
|Young Mike
|Trent Cameron
|Young Roland
|De'Aundre Bonds
|Stacey
