1999

The Wood

  • Comedy
  • Drama
  • Romance

Release Date

July 15th, 1999

Studio

MTV Films

In the panicky, uncertain hours before his wedding, a groom with prenuptial jitters and his two best friends reminisce about growing up together in the middle-class African-American neighborhood of Inglewood, California. Flashing back to the twenty-something trio's childhood exploits, the memories capture the mood and nostalgia of the '80s era.

Cast

Richard T. JonesSlim
Taye DiggsRoland
Malinda WilliamsYoung Alicia
Sean NelsonYoung Mike
Trent CameronYoung Roland
De'Aundre BondsStacey

