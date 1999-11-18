The World Is Not Enough

Greed, revenge, world dominance, high-tech terrorism -- it's all in a day's work for cunning MI6 agent James Bond, who's on a mission to protect beautiful oil heiress Elektra King from a notorious terrorist. In a race against time that culminates in a dramatic submarine showdown, Bond works to defuse the international power struggle that has the world's oil supply hanging in the balance.
|Pierce Brosnan
|James Bond
|Sophie Marceau
|Elektra King
|Robert Carlyle
|Renard
|Denise Richards
|Dr. Christmas Jones
|Robbie Coltrane
|Valentin Zukovsky
|Desmond Llewelyn
|Q
