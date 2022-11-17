The Worlds Greatest Albums Strangers In The Night

Not Available

Strangers In The Night is one of the greatest rock albums of all time. Here are all of the reasons why. Featuring rare previously unreleased footage of UFO in concert, this is the long awaited critical review of the album in the company of UFO founder member, the legendary Pete Way. Pete revisits the album after a gap of twenty-five years in the company of some of the UK s leading rock critics and working musicians including fellow UFO member Jem Davis. This powerful film is the definitive portrait of a under rated masterpiece. Featured cuts include a rare promotional film for Only You Can Rock Me. Also included is rare live film of the band performing as a four piece shortly after Michael Schenker joined the band. Never before released on DVD these tracks are included in their entirety as a marvellous record of UFO live onstage at a time when the band was beginning to emerge as a true rock phenomenon.