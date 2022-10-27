Not Available

The Wounded Man

  • Crime
  • Drama
  • Romance

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

France 3 Cinéma

Henri is a lonely, isolated young man who lets no one get close to him. He meets a street hustler and comes out of his shell, going 180 degrees into gay obsession. Though he has yet to physically approach the object of his affection, Henri builds up so much unrequited lust that it explodes with horrible results.

Cast

Jean-Hugues AngladeHenri
Armin Mueller-StahlHenris Vater
Annick AlaneHenris Mutter
Vittorio MezzogiornoJean Lerman
Roland BertinBosmans
Claude BerriLe Client

