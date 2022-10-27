The Wounded Man

Henri is a lonely, isolated young man who lets no one get close to him. He meets a street hustler and comes out of his shell, going 180 degrees into gay obsession. Though he has yet to physically approach the object of his affection, Henri builds up so much unrequited lust that it explodes with horrible results.
|Jean-Hugues Anglade
|Henri
|Armin Mueller-Stahl
|Henris Vater
|Annick Alane
|Henris Mutter
|Vittorio Mezzogiorno
|Jean Lerman
|Roland Bertin
|Bosmans
|Claude Berri
|Le Client
