The Wrecker is a British film that tells the story of a crook who organises train crashes to discredit the railway, in favour of a rival bus company. The stunts in this film were groundbreaking for 1920s British cinema A scene wich has been discribed as "the most spectacular rail crash in cinema history" was recorded by 22 cameras.
|Benita Hume
|Mary Shelton
|Joseph Striker
|Roger Doyle
|Winter Hall
|Sir Gerald Bartlett
|Gordon Harker
|William
|Pauline Johnson
|Beryl Matchley
|Carlyle Blackwell
|Ambrose Barney
