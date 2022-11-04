Not Available

The Wrecker

    The Wrecker is a British film that tells the story of a crook who organises train crashes to discredit the railway, in favour of a rival bus company. The stunts in this film were groundbreaking for 1920s British cinema A scene wich has been discribed as "the most spectacular rail crash in cinema history" was recorded by 22 cameras.

    Cast

    		Benita HumeMary Shelton
    		Joseph StrikerRoger Doyle
    		Winter HallSir Gerald Bartlett
    		Gordon HarkerWilliam
    		Pauline JohnsonBeryl Matchley
    		Carlyle BlackwellAmbrose Barney

