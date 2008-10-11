The Wrestler

Aging wrestler Randy "The Ram" Robinson is long past his prime but still ready and rarin' to go on the pro-wrestling circuit. After a particularly brutal beating, however, Randy hangs up his tights, pursues a serious relationship with a long-in-the-tooth stripper, and tries to reconnect with his estranged daughter. But he can't resist the lure of the ring and readies himself for a comeback.
|Marisa Tomei
|Cassidy
|Evan Rachel Wood
|Stephanie
|Mark Margolis
|Lenny
|Todd Barry
|Wayne
|Wass Stevens
|Nick Volpe
|Judah Friedlander
|Scott Brumberg
