2008

The Wrestler

  • Drama
  • Romance

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

October 11th, 2008

Studio

Wild Bunch

Aging wrestler Randy "The Ram" Robinson is long past his prime but still ready and rarin' to go on the pro-wrestling circuit. After a particularly brutal beating, however, Randy hangs up his tights, pursues a serious relationship with a long-in-the-tooth stripper, and tries to reconnect with his estranged daughter. But he can't resist the lure of the ring and readies himself for a comeback.

Cast

Marisa TomeiCassidy
Evan Rachel WoodStephanie
Mark MargolisLenny
Todd BarryWayne
Wass StevensNick Volpe
Judah FriedlanderScott Brumberg

View Full Cast >

Images