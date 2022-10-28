1963

The Wrong Arm of the Law

  • Crime
  • Comedy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

April 1st, 1963

Studio

Not Available

The crooks in London know how it works. No one carries guns and no one resists the police. Then a new gang appears that go one better. They dress as police and steal from the crooks. This upset's the natural order of the police/criminal relationship and the police and the crooks join forces to catch the IPOs (Impersonating Police Officers), including an armoured car robbery in which the police must help the gangs to set a trap.

Cast

Lionel JeffriesInspector Fred 'Nosey' Parker
Bernard CribbinsNervous O'Toole
Nanette NewmanValerie
Davy KayeTrainer King
Bill KerrJack Coombes
Ed DevereauxBluey May

View Full Cast >

Images