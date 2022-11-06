1949

The Wyoming Bandit

  • Western

Release Date

July 14th, 1949

Studio

Republic Pictures

Wyoming Dan (Trevor Bardette) returns home after 20 years evading the law for a crime he didn't commit, only to find his son on his deathbed. Seeking revenge for his son's murder, Dan enlists the help of Rocky Lane (Allan Lane), who poses as an outlaw to try to uncover the truth. When the duo manage to track down the killer, they find him armed to the teeth.

Cast

Black JackBlack Jack
Eddy WallerNugget Clark
Trevor BardetteWyoming Dan
Victor KilianRoss Tyler
Rand BrooksJimmy Howard
William HaadeLonnigan - Henchman

