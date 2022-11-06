The Wyoming Bandit

Wyoming Dan (Trevor Bardette) returns home after 20 years evading the law for a crime he didn't commit, only to find his son on his deathbed. Seeking revenge for his son's murder, Dan enlists the help of Rocky Lane (Allan Lane), who poses as an outlaw to try to uncover the truth. When the duo manage to track down the killer, they find him armed to the teeth.
|Black Jack
|Black Jack
|Eddy Waller
|Nugget Clark
|Trevor Bardette
|Wyoming Dan
|Victor Kilian
|Ross Tyler
|Rand Brooks
|Jimmy Howard
|William Haade
|Lonnigan - Henchman
