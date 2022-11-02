The X from Outer Space

The spaceship AAB-Gamma is dispatched from FAFC headquarters in Japan to make a landing on the planet Mars and investigate reports of UFOs in the area. As they near the red planet, they encounter a mysterious UFO that coats the ship's hull with unusual spores. Taking one of the specimens back to earth, it soon develops and grows into a giant chicken-lizard-alien monster that tramples Japan.
|Itoko Harada
|Michiko
|Shinichi Yanagisawa
|Miyamoto
|Eiji Okada
|Dr. Kato
|Peggy Neal
|Lisa
|Franz Gruber
|Dr. Berman
|Mike Daneen
|Dr. Stein
