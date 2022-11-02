Not Available

The X from Outer Space

  • Science Fiction
  • War

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Shochiku Co., Ltd.

The spaceship AAB-Gamma is dispatched from FAFC headquarters in Japan to make a landing on the planet Mars and investigate reports of UFOs in the area. As they near the red planet, they encounter a mysterious UFO that coats the ship's hull with unusual spores. Taking one of the specimens back to earth, it soon develops and grows into a giant chicken-lizard-alien monster that tramples Japan.

Cast

Itoko HaradaMichiko
Shinichi YanagisawaMiyamoto
Eiji OkadaDr. Kato
Peggy NealLisa
Franz GruberDr. Berman
Mike DaneenDr. Stein

View Full Cast >

Images