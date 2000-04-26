2000

The Yards

  • Action
  • Crime
  • Drama

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

April 26th, 2000

Studio

Miramax

In the rail yards of Queens, contractors repair and rebuild the city's subway cars. These contracts are lucrative, so graft and corruption are rife. When Leo Handler gets out of prison, he finds his aunt married to Frank Olchin, one of the big contractors; he's battling with a minority-owned firm for contracts.

Cast

Mark WahlbergLeo Handler
Joaquin PhoenixWillie Gutierrez
Charlize TheronErica Soltz
James CaanFrank Olchin
Ellen BurstynVal Handler
Faye DunawayKitty Olchin

