The Yellow Rose of Texas

Insurance Investigator Roy is looking for Weston and the missing money he supposedly obtained in a robbery. When he catches him and listens to his story, he changes his mind about him. A freak accident locates the missing money box and they find the seal unbroken. Roy then announces the box will be opened at the showboat that evening.
|Dale Evans
|Betty Weston
|Grant Withers
|Express Agent Lucas
|Harry Shannon
|Sam Weston
|George Cleveland
|Captain 'Cap' Joe
|Weldon Heyburn
|Charley Goss
|Hal Taliaferro
|Ferguson
