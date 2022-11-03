1944

The Yellow Rose of Texas

  • Western
  • Action

Release Date

June 23rd, 1944

Studio

Republic Pictures

Insurance Investigator Roy is looking for Weston and the missing money he supposedly obtained in a robbery. When he catches him and listens to his story, he changes his mind about him. A freak accident locates the missing money box and they find the seal unbroken. Roy then announces the box will be opened at the showboat that evening.

Cast

Dale EvansBetty Weston
Grant WithersExpress Agent Lucas
Harry ShannonSam Weston
George ClevelandCaptain 'Cap' Joe
Weldon HeyburnCharley Goss
Hal TaliaferroFerguson

