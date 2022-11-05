1957

The Young Stranger

  • Drama

January 31st, 1957

Stuart Miller Productions

Director John Frankenheimer's 1957 drama explores the lack of communication between a wealthy film producer and his troubled teenage son after the boy is involved in an altercation at a movie theatre. The cast includes James MacArthur, James Daly, Kim Hunter, Whit Bissell and James Gregory.

James MacArthurHarold James 'Hal' Ditmar
Kim HunterHelen Ditmar
James DalyThomas 'Tom' Ditmar
James GregoryPolice Sgt. Shipley
Whit BissellGrubbs, Theater Manager
Jack MullaneyConfused Boy

