The Young Stranger

Director John Frankenheimer's 1957 drama explores the lack of communication between a wealthy film producer and his troubled teenage son after the boy is involved in an altercation at a movie theatre. The cast includes James MacArthur, James Daly, Kim Hunter, Whit Bissell and James Gregory.
|James MacArthur
|Harold James 'Hal' Ditmar
|Kim Hunter
|Helen Ditmar
|James Daly
|Thomas 'Tom' Ditmar
|James Gregory
|Police Sgt. Shipley
|Whit Bissell
|Grubbs, Theater Manager
|Jack Mullaney
|Confused Boy
