2013

Theatre of the Deranged II

    Director

    Not Available

    Screenwriter

    Not Available

    Release Date

    May 31st, 2013

    Studio

    Not Available

    Damien Shadows introduces you to 5 blood curdling horror films, all of which are actually enchanted and or cursed. Damien shows you how to ward off the spirits after each terrifying tale in this anthology. From demented sisters, to panty raids gone wrong, to killer mimes and bad periods, this film will take you on one wild ride!

    Cast

    		Haley MadisonCasey (segment "Panty Raid")
    		Sloane Morgan SiegelKyle (segment "Unmimely Demise")
    		Aaron Quick NelsonJeff (segment "My Aunt is Coming to Town")
    		Sophie DeeKate (segment "Unmimely Demise")
    		Mariko MiyamitsuAKI (segment "Tag")

