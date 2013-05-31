Theatre of the Deranged II

Damien Shadows introduces you to 5 blood curdling horror films, all of which are actually enchanted and or cursed. Damien shows you how to ward off the spirits after each terrifying tale in this anthology. From demented sisters, to panty raids gone wrong, to killer mimes and bad periods, this film will take you on one wild ride!
|Haley Madison
|Casey (segment "Panty Raid")
|Sloane Morgan Siegel
|Kyle (segment "Unmimely Demise")
|Aaron Quick Nelson
|Jeff (segment "My Aunt is Coming to Town")
|Sophie Dee
|Kate (segment "Unmimely Demise")
|Mariko Miyamitsu
|AKI (segment "Tag")
