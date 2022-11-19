TheEYE: Gilbert & George

Not Available

Gilbert Prousch met George Passmore at St Martin's School of Art in 1967. Since then they have famously lived and worked together as Gilbert & George, creating an extraordinary body of provocative artworks. They have exhibited themselves as "Living Sculptures", documented the banality of their daily lives in London's East End, and, since the late 1970s, produced vibrant, challenging photographic collages. This video profile of Gilbert & George features a characteristically deadpan performance of themselves. Sex, money, race and religion, they explain, are four themes at the heart of their art. Their interview is complemented by images of many of their works, including the remarkable Dirty Words Pictures made in 1977, together with important collages of the 1980s and 1990s.