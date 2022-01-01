Thelma & Louise

Whilst on a short weekend getaway, Louise shoots a man who had tried to rape Thelma. Due to the incriminating circumstances, they make a run for it and thus a cross country chase ensues for the two fugitives. Along the way, both women rediscover the strength of their friendship and surprising aspects of their personalities and self-strengths in the trying times.
|Geena Davis
|Thelma Yvonne Dickinson
|Harvey Keitel
|Investigator Hal Slocumb
|Michael Madsen
|Jimmy Lennox
|Christopher McDonald
|Darryl Dickinson
|Stephen Tobolowsky
|Max
|Brad Pitt
|J.D.
