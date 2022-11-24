Not Available

You loved them on the Blue Collar Comedy Tour and now Bill Engvall, Jeff Foxworthy and Larry The Cable Guy have reunited for an all-new comedy special. Filmed live in front of more than 11,000 fans at the Consol Energy Center in Pittsburgh, "Them Idiots Whirled Tour" features the signature humor of three of the most successful comedians in history. From jury duty to family weddings; colonoscopies to the McRib(TM), nothing is off limits in this all new stand-up special. It also includes a brand new encore with the three guys trying to make each other laugh, as only they know how.