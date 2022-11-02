Then Came Bronson

Jim Bronson is a young newspaperman who quits his job following the suicide of his best friend, and sets out on a cross-country trip on his motorcycle in his quest for the meaning of life in which he befriends a runway bride, another searching soul, in this pilot for the TV series of the same name, and theatrically released in some parts of the world including Spain.
|Bonnie Bedelia
|Temple Brooks
|Akim Tamiroff
|Papa Bear
|Gary Merrill
|Inspector Otis
|Sheree North
|Gloria Oresko
|Martin Sheen
|Nick Oresko
|Bert Freed
|Editor Carson
