There's Only One Jimmy Grimble

Jimmy Grimble is a shy Manchester school boy. At school he is constantly being bullied by the other kids, and at home he has to face his mother's new boyfriend. However, through football, and some special boots, he manages to gain the confidence to succeed and leads his school football team towards the final of the local schools cup.
|Jane Lapotaire
|Alice Brewer
|Gina McKee
|Donna Grimble
|Robert Carlyle
|Eric Wirral
|Ben Miller
|Johnny Two Dogs
|Wayne Galtrey
|Walkway Kid
|Julian Bonfiglio
|Walkway Kid
View Full Cast >