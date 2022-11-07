Therion: The Miskolc Experience

Not Available

The Miskolc Experience is a double live album by Therion. It was released in Europe in June 2009. Unlike their other live albums this doesn't only feature the band's original material, but also Therion covering various pieces from classical artists. Live concert Clavicula Nox Dvorak: Excerpt from Symphony no. 9 Verdi: Vedi! le fosche notturne spotigle from Il Trovatore Mozart: "Dies Irae" from Requiem Saint-Saens: Excerpt from Symphony No. 3 Wagner: "Notung! Notung! Niedliches Schwert!" from The Ring Wagner: Excerpt from the Overture from Rienzi Wagner: Second part of "Der Tag ist da" from Rienzi Wagner: First part of "Herbei! Herbei!" from Rienzi Blood of Kingu Sirius B Lemuria Eternal Return Draconian Trilogy Schwarzalbenheim Via Nocturna The Rise Of Sodom And Gomorrah Grand Finale [edit]Bonus Features Documentary Therion Goes Classic - Bucharest 2006