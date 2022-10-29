Not Available

Theriyama Unna Kadhalichitten is a 2014 Indian Tamil film written and directed by Ramu. The film features Vijay Vasanth and Resna Pavithran in the lead roles, and was released in October 2014. The film marked the first production venture of Vinoth Kumar and he chose to name his studio as Triple V Productions after his father entrepreneur H. Vasanthakumar, his brother actor Vijay Vasanth and himself. He was impressed by a script written by K. Ramu, who waited a few years to narrate the film to a producer, having previously directed television serials and apprenticed under Priyadarshan. The film's soundtrack was launched in July 2013 with several of Vijay Vasanth's co-stars from Chennai 600028 (2007) in attendance. The film had a delayed release, and was stuck for close to a year after production had finished.