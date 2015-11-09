2015

These Daughters of Mine

  • Comedy
  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

November 9th, 2015

Studio

Wytwórnia Filmów Dokumentalnych i Fabularnych

A 40-year old actress (single and strong, yet lonely), her sister (an emotionally unstable schoolteacher whose married-with-kids life appears more orderly) and their domineering father, who gradually loses control over his family due to his wife's sudden illness and his own health troubles; these are the three individuals at the heart of this film, a touching story about the strength of family ties in a situation of imminent danger.

Cast

Agata KuleszaMarta
Gabriela MuskalaKasia
Marcin DorocińskiGrzegorz
Marian DziedzielFather
Małgorzata NiemirskaMother
Jeremi ProtasFilip

