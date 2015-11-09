These Daughters of Mine

A 40-year old actress (single and strong, yet lonely), her sister (an emotionally unstable schoolteacher whose married-with-kids life appears more orderly) and their domineering father, who gradually loses control over his family due to his wife's sudden illness and his own health troubles; these are the three individuals at the heart of this film, a touching story about the strength of family ties in a situation of imminent danger.
|Agata Kulesza
|Marta
|Gabriela Muskala
|Kasia
|Marcin Dorociński
|Grzegorz
|Marian Dziedziel
|Father
|Małgorzata Niemirska
|Mother
|Jeremi Protas
|Filip
