These Lesbos are Strapped 2

Not Available

When Brittney told Alina that her boyfriend never makes her cum, she strapped it on and slammed her pussy until she couldn't take anymore! Jenna let her boyfriend's sister Mandy eat her out and stretch her out with her huge strap-on. What a slut! Christina helped Vanessa relax after a hard day at work by allowing her to fuck her hard and making her cum! Cali and Taylor are sick and tired of their cheating boyfriends, so they busted the dildo out and strapped it on and had multiple orgasms in the process.