2001

They Crawl

  • Horror
  • Science Fiction

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

February 1st, 2001

Studio

Lions Gate Entertainment

A computer whiz named 'Bean' is among several people found dead with strange striations, odd puncture wounds and missing internal organs. Bean's brother Ted teams up with detective Gina to get to the bottom of it. With the help of a computer hacker, they find a blueprint that reveals the killer who has been terrorizing the city...a rampaging posse of genetically mutated cockroaches!

Cast

Tamara DaviesDet. Gina O'Bannon
Dennis BoutsikarisProf. Jurgen
Ken LernerCoroner Glen
William KeaneDet. Hardy
Scott RinkerShane Torian
Brandon KarrerLazarus

View Full Cast >

Images