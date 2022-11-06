Not Available

They Knew Mr Knight

  • Drama

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

After a chance train encounter with Laurence Knight, Tom Blake's family's fortunes prosper on the beneficence of the great financier. A developing friendship leads to the Knights selling their home to the Blakes when they move back to London. All looks rosy for the Blakes as share prices in Mr Knight's new business venture soar, but is their confidence misplaced?

Cast

Mervyn JohnsTom Blake
Nora SwinburneCelia Blake
Joyce HowardFreda Blake
Joan GreenwoodRuth Blake
Peter HammondDouglas Blake
Marie AultGrandma Blake

