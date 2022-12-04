Not Available

They Say It Can't Be Done

    Director

    Not Available

    Screenwriter

    Not Available

    Release Date

    Not Available

    Studio

    Not Available

    A documentary that explores how innovation can solve some of the world’s greatest problems and promote human progress. The film tracks four companies on the cutting edge of technological innovations that could help to protect the seas from pollution, solve hunger, eliminate organ transplant waitlists, and reduce atmospheric carbon emissions. The documentary also explores how, in the fast‐​paced world of technological development, well‐​intentioned regulations can inadvertently hamper beneficial discoveries.

    Cast

    View Full Cast >

    Images