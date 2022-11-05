Not Available

They Were Not Divided

  • War

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Not Available

The film begins in a WW II training depot of a British Guards armoured regiment where recruits from many walks of life learn to survive the strict discipline and training together before going into battle in tanks. There is a cameo appearance by the real Sgt. Major Brittain who was famous in the British guards regiments.

Cast

Ralph ClantonDavid
Helen CherryWilhelmina
Michael BrennanSmoke O'Connor
Michael TrubshaweMajor Bushey Noble
Desmond Llewelyn'77 Jones
Anthony DawsonMichael

