They Were Not Divided

The film begins in a WW II training depot of a British Guards armoured regiment where recruits from many walks of life learn to survive the strict discipline and training together before going into battle in tanks. There is a cameo appearance by the real Sgt. Major Brittain who was famous in the British guards regiments.
|Ralph Clanton
|David
|Helen Cherry
|Wilhelmina
|Michael Brennan
|Smoke O'Connor
|Michael Trubshawe
|Major Bushey Noble
|Desmond Llewelyn
|'77 Jones
|Anthony Dawson
|Michael
View Full Cast >