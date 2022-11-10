Not Available

Thinking XXX

  • Documentary

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Perfect Day Films

For a book project, photographer Timothy Greenfield-Sanders took photographs of 30 stars of adult movies, each pair of photographs in the same pose, clothed and nude. This film records the photo shoots and includes interviews with the performers and commentary from eight writers (and John Waters). The actors and writers discuss economics, nudity and exhibitionism, careers, and private lives.

Cast

Jenna JamesonHerself
Ron JeremyHimself
Tera PatrickHerself
BelladonnaHerself
Nina HartleyHerself
Lexington SteeleHimself

View Full Cast >

Images