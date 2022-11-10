Thinking XXX

For a book project, photographer Timothy Greenfield-Sanders took photographs of 30 stars of adult movies, each pair of photographs in the same pose, clothed and nude. This film records the photo shoots and includes interviews with the performers and commentary from eight writers (and John Waters). The actors and writers discuss economics, nudity and exhibitionism, careers, and private lives.
|Jenna Jameson
|Herself
|Ron Jeremy
|Himself
|Tera Patrick
|Herself
|Belladonna
|Herself
|Nina Hartley
|Herself
|Lexington Steele
|Himself
View Full Cast >