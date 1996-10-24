1996

Thinner

  • Horror
  • Thriller

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

October 24th, 1996

Studio

Spelling Films

A fat Lawyer finds himself growing "Thinner" when an old gypsy man places a hex on him. Now the lawyer must call upon his friends in organized crime to help him persuade the gypsy to lift the curse. Time is running out for the desperate lawyer as he draws closer to his own death, and grows ever thinner.

Cast

Robert John BurkeBilly Halleck
Joe MantegnaRichie Ginelli
Lucinda JenneyHeidi Halleck
Michael ConstantineTadzu Lempke
Kari WuhrerGina Lempke
Bethany Joy LenzLinda Halleck

