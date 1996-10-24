A fat Lawyer finds himself growing "Thinner" when an old gypsy man places a hex on him. Now the lawyer must call upon his friends in organized crime to help him persuade the gypsy to lift the curse. Time is running out for the desperate lawyer as he draws closer to his own death, and grows ever thinner.
|Robert John Burke
|Billy Halleck
|Joe Mantegna
|Richie Ginelli
|Lucinda Jenney
|Heidi Halleck
|Michael Constantine
|Tadzu Lempke
|Kari Wuhrer
|Gina Lempke
|Bethany Joy Lenz
|Linda Halleck
