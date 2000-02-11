Third World Cop

Loose cannon cop Capone returns to his home town of Kingston to join a group of officers fighting organised crime in the area. On his first day he uncovers gun smuggling operation that may be connected with lead criminal Oney. However his old crew, led by Ratty, also are involved leading Capone to a choice between his job and his old crew.
|Carl Bradshaw
|One Hand
|Angie Fielder
|Tina
|Natalie Thompson
|Port Antonio superintendent
|Lloyd Reckord
|Reverend
|Robbie Shakespeare
|Don next door
|Owen Williams
|Detective
