2000

Third World Cop

  • Action
  • Drama
  • Thriller

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

February 11th, 2000

Studio

Loose cannon cop Capone returns to his home town of Kingston to join a group of officers fighting organised crime in the area. On his first day he uncovers gun smuggling operation that may be connected with lead criminal Oney. However his old crew, led by Ratty, also are involved leading Capone to a choice between his job and his old crew.

Cast

Carl BradshawOne Hand
Angie FielderTina
Natalie ThompsonPort Antonio superintendent
Lloyd ReckordReverend
Robbie ShakespeareDon next door
Owen WilliamsDetective

Images