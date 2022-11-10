1985

Thirteen at Dinner

  • Crime

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

September 18th, 1985

Studio

CBS Entertainment Productions

Actress Jane Wilkinson wants a divorce, but her husband, Lord Edgware, refuses. She convinces Hercule Poirot to use his famed tact and logic to make her case. Lord Edgware turns up murdered, a well-placed knife wound at the base of his neck. It will take the precise Poirot to sort out the lies from the alibis - and find the criminal before another victim dies.

Cast

Faye DunawayJane Wilkinson / Charlotta Adams
Jonathan CecilHastings
Bill NighyRonald Marsh
Diane KeenJenny Driver
John StrideFilm Direktor
Benedict TaylorDonald Ross

